Clear

Judge says CDC doesn't have authority to issue an eviction moratorium. It's unclear what happens next

A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday declared that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on eviction -- a key element of the federal government's efforts to aid those hit hardest by the Covid pandemic and its economic effects -- must be set aside.

Posted: May 5, 2021 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday declared that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on eviction -- a key element of the federal government's efforts to aid those hit hardest by the Covid pandemic and its economic effects -- must be set aside.

The ruling from Judge Dabney Friedrich says the Public Health Service Act does not give CDC the legal authority to impose the moratorium, which was first issued last year.

The current federal eviction moratorium was scheduled to end on June 30. It is unclear what will happen now. The Justice Department is appealing a similar ruling in Texas.

The CDC referred an inquiry for comment to the Justice Department.

"The Court recognizes that the Covid-19 pandemic is a serious public health crisis that has presented unprecedented challenges for public health officials and the nation as a whole. The pandemic has triggered difficult policy decisions that have had enormous real-world consequences. The nationwide eviction moratorium is one such decision," Friedrich wrote in her opinion.

"It is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease, even during a global pandemic," she continued. "The question for the Court is a narrow one: Does the Public Health Service Act grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium? It does not."

There have been several legal challenges to the CDC eviction moratorium. Some courts have said that the CDC has the authority to issue the order and rejected efforts to stop the ban, while others have ruled in favor of landlords. A federal judge in Ohio ruled that the CDC had overstepped its authority in issuing a nationwide eviction ban.

Housing experts said they are still reviewing the decision and its implications, noting there are now conflicting rulings at the district court level, all of which have had limited impact.

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, called for the Justice Department to appeal.

"The DOJ should immediately appeal the flawed ruling and the Biden administration should continue to vigorously defend and enforce the moratorium, at least until emergency rental assistance provided by Congress reaches the renters who need it to remain stably housed," she said Wednesday.

Moratorium ordered by Trump
The CDC's moratorium stems from an executive action signed by former President Donald Trump last August shortly after a previous moratorium on evictions lapsed, as Congress proved unable to come to a deal to extend the provision.

The original ban, which lawmakers approved as part of a massive coronavirus relief bill in March 2020, covered mortgages backed by federal funds. The nonprofit Urban Institute has estimated that moratorium covered just over 12 million households.

The following month, the CDC moved to temporarily halt evictions for a broader group of struggling Americans. The White House said the order apply to those who qualified for direct stimulus payments in the March relief bill, which covered individuals who earn less than $99,000 a year.

People also have to prove that they've made efforts to get government assistance for their rental payments, declare that their inability to pay is because of financial hardship due to Covid and that they would likely become homeless if they were evicted.

In a conference call with reporters at the time, administration officials pointed to the CDC director's authority "to take measures that are reasonably necessary to mitigate the spread of communicable disease," when asked why the move would come from a health agency.

"Congress has delegated broad authority to (the Department of Health and Human Services), the Surgeon General and CDC, to take reasonable efforts to combat the spread of communicable diseases, and frankly I think it makes sense for those authorities abroad because we don't know for any given situation or scenario what steps will be needed to stop the spread," an administration official told reporters. "The home has been sort of the focal point of people social distancing and building sort of a safe space for themselves over the past few months."

The official also said people "may end up in overcrowded congregated living facilities or homeless shelters, and that is a potential recipe for a big spread of Covid-19."

In March, the CDC extended the ban to June 30, the third time the deadline had been pushed back.

An estimated 10.7 million adults living in rental housing -- 15% of adult renters -- were not caught up on rent, according to a Center on Budget & Policy Priorities' report on Census data collected in the last half of March.

Growing back rent tab
While federal and local eviction moratoriums have helped keep people in their homes during the pandemic, back rent continued to pile up. The nation's renters owed an estimated $57 billion in back rent in January, according to a Moody's Analytics report.

Congress included $25 billion for rental assistance in its December stimulus package and provided another $27 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act that passed in March.

The pot of money from December is making its way into renters' hands now and the money approved in March will follow after Treasury releases new guidance, which is expected in coming weeks.

States, cities and counties are either ramping up existing rental assistance programs or launching new ones to get the unprecedented volume of funds out the door. There are currently more than 200 of these programs that are open and accepting applications, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Tenants must meet an income requirement, show they've lost income during the pandemic and demonstrate a risk of homelessness in order to qualify for the money.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arrest made after brief standoff

Image

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Image

How to get your power back after a storm

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Scott's Andrea Lugar

Image

Bicknell eyes road projects thanks to state funding

Image

It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and Southern Illinois is ready for visitors

Image

Honoring a Fallen Hero - Three Years Later

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 64°

Image

Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1343875

Reported Deaths: 24410
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5380959996
DuPage893431270
Will74435981
Lake66368977
Kane57580768
Winnebago32526469
Madison30250518
McHenry28156284
St. Clair27650510
Peoria22686297
Champaign20373144
Sangamon18437233
McLean17818175
Tazewell16675277
Rock Island14720306
Kankakee13954207
Kendall1282791
LaSalle12286239
Macon10575194
DeKalb9728119
Vermilion9366131
Adams8345120
Williamson7340128
Whiteside7100166
Boone661671
Ogle601480
Grundy579771
Clinton574190
Coles564494
Knox5484139
Jackson495663
Henry487963
Livingston475184
Effingham470672
Stephenson466881
Macoupin466081
Woodford465474
Marion4447115
Franklin439872
Monroe434791
Jefferson4232119
Randolph411984
Lee410552
Morgan384180
Fulton382251
Logan381657
Montgomery368773
Bureau365882
Christian362073
Fayette315855
Perry314159
Iroquois296465
McDonough276345
Jersey268349
Douglas257435
Saline255153
Lawrence239925
Shelby227737
Union224240
Crawford210826
Bond201924
Cass197524
Jo Daviess179824
Pike178451
Clark178032
Warren177846
Wayne175852
Ford175446
Hancock174231
Richland173640
Carroll173536
White168726
Edgar168339
Washington163525
Moultrie159726
Clay148243
Mason147944
Piatt145814
De Witt145424
Mercer143833
Greene143233
Johnson141214
Wabash134212
Massac132940
Cumberland128819
Menard121512
Jasper114818
Marshall103218
Hamilton82915
Schuyler7305
Brown6996
Pulaski6837
Stark63023
Edwards56712
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Putnam4733
Alexander46511
Gallatin4574
Hardin38312
Pope3144
Out of IL70
Unassigned02344

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 724214

Reported Deaths: 13363
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion989071736
Lake53172962
Allen40223675
Hamilton35354408
St. Joseph35270550
Elkhart28228437
Tippecanoe22297217
Vanderburgh22231396
Porter18560304
Johnson17832376
Hendricks17098313
Clark12897191
Madison12519339
Vigo12379244
Monroe11811168
LaPorte11691210
Delaware10571185
Howard9823215
Kosciusko9347117
Hancock8204139
Bartholomew8036155
Warrick7754155
Floyd7630176
Wayne7002198
Grant6986174
Boone6652101
Morgan6529139
Dubois6139117
Marshall5954111
Dearborn577177
Cass5769105
Henry5671102
Noble555783
Jackson499672
Shelby488196
Lawrence4470120
Gibson433791
Harrison432972
Clinton426353
DeKalb423284
Montgomery423088
Whitley392739
Huntington386380
Steuben381057
Miami379165
Knox370990
Jasper361347
Putnam357760
Wabash352478
Adams340354
Ripley338370
Jefferson328481
White312254
Daviess294399
Wells290281
Decatur282992
Fayette278362
Greene276085
Posey270733
Scott264453
LaGrange263870
Clay258945
Randolph239581
Washington239131
Spencer230431
Jennings228848
Starke213252
Fountain211846
Sullivan210442
Owen195856
Fulton194240
Jay190429
Carroll187820
Perry182537
Orange181854
Rush172625
Vermillion167643
Franklin167235
Tipton161945
Parke145416
Blackford134332
Pike132634
Pulaski115945
Newton106734
Brown101441
Crawford99014
Benton98114
Martin87415
Warren80515
Switzerland7808
Union70610
Ohio56211
Unassigned0413