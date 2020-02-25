Judge saves local woman from choking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is thanking a Terre Haute judge for his quick thinking and actions.

"I just started choking. I mean it was terrifying, i just started choking and I took off to the women's restroom and the judge came behind me and he was giving me the heimlich. I mean he saved my life." said Kim Worland.

Worland was enjoying lunch with her husband when she started choking.

She says Judge Matthew Sheehan jumped in to help.

Worland says he was the only one in the restaurant who knew how to do the Heimlich Maneuver.

Now she says she's going to learn it herself.

It's important to note there are two different ways to help someone who is chocking.

You can take classes at Terre Haute CPR, through Ivy Tech or the Red Cross.