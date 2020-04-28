Clear

Judge rules Pritzker’s stay-at-home order an overreach

A judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights.

Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney sided with Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, who sought a temporary restraining order against the Democratic governor’s far-reaching executive decree. Pritzker has relied on an April 2 statewide disaster declaration as authority to close schools, shut down nonessential businesses and limit movement by individuals from their homes because of the potentially deadly COVID-19.

Pritzker accused Bailey, a Xenia resident, of being “blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity.”

“It’s insulting. It’s dangerous and people’s safety and health have now been put at risk,” Pritzker said. “There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done.”

Bailey said he’s trying to protect civil liberties and rejected Pritzker’s criticism. He said state law gives the governor emergency authority for 30 days, but Pritzker last week extended through May what is now a 37-day order. The state’s own pandemic response plan indicates the job now belongs to county health departments, Bailey said.

Pritzker promised “swift” action to overturn the judge’s order, which applies only to Bailey but allows other individuals and groups to challenge the movement restrictions while the highly contagious illness circulates. Bailey said he considered inviting a group of taxpayers to join him but his lawyer suggested a decision would come more quickly if he acted alone.

“We continue now to do what we do best: Live safely, respectfully and ... to take certain precautions, but not to be limited by government,” Bailey said outside the courthouse.

The ruling came the same day House Republicans attacked Pritzker on another front, renewing demands for details on state prison inmates released early because of COVID-19 fears.

Pritzker signed an order earlier this month allowing furloughs for elderly inmates or those with health conditions, who are considered “medically vulnerable” to contracting and spreading COVID-19. Roughly 36,000 people are incarcerated in Illinois facilities and civil rights advocates have raised concerns about inmate welfare.

GOP lawmakers contended their requests for details on how release decisions are made and who’s been freed have been ignored.

“Our concern is that the governor and IDOC are using this pandemic as a way to push their political agenda of releasing inmates, rather than actually looking out for the public safety,” said Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville.

State officials have not been specific on the numbers.

Illinois’ prison population has been reduced by about 1,300 inmates, Pritzker said Monday, but he didn’t specify a timeline or breakdown. He said he would gladly provide the necessary numbers and his spokeswoman suggested contacting IDOC for the information.

But in response to an Associated Press public records request for the names of inmates released because of the pandemic, IDOC provided a link to an online document showing all inmates released since March 1. The list of roughly 3,900 inmates doesn’t include the reasons for their release.

An IDOC spokeswoman didn’t return a message seeking comment Monday.

There have been coronavirus outbreaks at the state’s correctional facilities. State data show 153 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with the vast majority at Stateville Correction Center in Crest Hill, where there have been 10 deaths. Overall, 147 corrections employees have also tested positive, with 74 at Stateville.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or modest symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia.

Illinois officials reported 50 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total statewide death toll to 1,983. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 1,980 new cases, for a total of 45,883 in Illinois.

___

O’Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4926267
Lake158670
Cass10251
Hamilton72052
Hendricks64329
St. Joseph58615
Johnson53851
Allen48633
Madison39645
Clark27713
Elkhart2475
Bartholomew23210
Porter2155
Decatur19427
LaPorte1925
Shelby1848
Boone18320
Hancock1839
Floyd16412
Howard1525
Delaware14713
Morgan1324
Harrison1215
Monroe1207
Vanderburgh1192
Jackson1180
Grant1177
Franklin947
Miami930
Lawrence9311
Ripley905
Tippecanoe902
Dearborn856
Warrick8313
Jennings721
Vigo625
Orange608
Putnam584
Noble567
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess459
Washington400
Scott382
Montgomery350
White340
Henry341
Wayne333
Clinton321
Rush301
Marshall291
Kosciusko291
Jasper291
Jefferson260
Fayette254
LaGrange232
Fulton230
Owen221
Wabash221
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Tipton181
Carroll181
Dubois180
Pulaski180
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Brown151
Starke151
Randolph142
Switzerland140
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain92
Posey90
Huntington92
Perry80
Blackford71
Martin70
Vermillion70
Adams71
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 45883

Reported Deaths: 1983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook319531347
Lake3080118
DuPage2628133
Will2173136
Kane118539
McHenry53828
St. Clair40324
Winnebago3438
Unassigned3380
Rock Island3238
Kankakee30923
Madison30617
Kendall2185
Sangamon1138
Randolph1091
Champaign1076
Ogle1051
Macon10311
McLean923
Clinton851
Jefferson838
Boone799
DeKalb761
Jackson687
Peoria682
Whiteside675
Monroe6410
Warren500
LaSalle461
Jasper423
Tazewell373
Knox360
Henry360
Adams330
Macoupin300
Grundy300
Christian284
Marion260
Cass250
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee200
Iroquois180
Morgan181
Pulaski170
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Vermilion140
Douglas140
Jersey121
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Perry90
Carroll92
Union80
Franklin80
Washington80
Ford81
Mason70
Mercer70
McDonough70
Piatt70
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock50
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
