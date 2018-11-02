Clear

Judge postpones trial for former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Danny Tanoos's mugshot

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office accuses Tanoos of awarding contracts with one company in exchange for personal favors.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of Vigo County's former school superintendent has been postponed.

Danny Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office accuses Tanoos of awarding contracts with one company in exchange for personal favors.

His trial has been set for December.

Last month, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss his case.

In response, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to continue the case.

The judge postponed the pretrial hearing, along with the trial, indefinitely.

A hearing on Tanoos' motion to dismiss will take place on December 19th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Mainly cloudy Friday, but drying out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Image

Mostly cloudy, but not as windy. High: 52

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies