Judge postpones trial for former superintendent Danny Tanoos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The trial of Vigo County's former school superintendent has been postponed.
Danny Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office accuses Tanoos of awarding contracts with one company in exchange for personal favors.
His trial has been set for December.
Last month, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss his case.
In response, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to continue the case.
The judge postponed the pretrial hearing, along with the trial, indefinitely.
A hearing on Tanoos' motion to dismiss will take place on December 19th.
