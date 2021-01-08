Judge orders new COVID-19 precautions for upcoming federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge says the Bureau of Prisons must put health measures in place ahead of the upcoming federal executions.

The judge says the way the agency carried out the executions has led to the spread of COVID-19. Prison officials have said they are taking precautions.

The court disagreed that they've actually followed them.

The judge outlined the following moving forward:

The prison must enforce mask requirements for all staff in the executions

Logs must be kept for local staff members who have had close contact with others involved in any executions

After such close contact, staff members must test positive for COVID-19 for 14-days before each shift.

There must be contact tracing for staff members who tested positive in that 14-day period.

The judge says the prison can not carry-out the executions until and unless they put this into practice.