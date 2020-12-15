Judge orders Vigo County Sheriff to give COVID-19 report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A federal judge sent Vigo County Sheriff john Plasse a list of things to provide when it comes to COVID-19 inside the jail. It's a part of a lawsuit Vigo County has been involved in for years.

It's day 6 of a 15-day lockdown for the Vigo County jail. That's because they had more than 100 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday night, a federal judge ordered the sheriff to provide a COVID-19 update. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said since they are under a federal lawsuit with the jail overcrowding he wasn't that surprised.

"This is something I think we expected it to come once we had covid in the jail," he said.

The order said the sheriff must file a status report no later than December 22nd.

That report must include, the number of prisoners who have been infected with the disease, hat type of medical attention those prisoners have received, specific steps being taken to protect prisoners who are not infected, results of the Board of Health visit to the jail, any and all COVID-19 protocols currently in place, if any prisoners have been to the hospital for emergency care or special treatment, and other issues relating to the disease and the jails population.

Sheriff Plasse said most of this information is public knowledge and there should be no issue fulfilling the order.

"We've been really transparent when we had covid in the jail," he said. "Nothing in there is unreasonable it's just that I think she needs to have so she can make the best decision."

Sheriff Plasse said if you have any questions or concerns to reach out to him. His number is 812-462-3226 ext. 7301.