Judge orders Putnam County to pay back nearly $80,000 seized in traffic stop saying there was no evidence of a crime

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An appeals court in Putnam County ordered the county to pay back almost $80,000.

In February of 2018, police pulled over a man, saying his temporary license plate was hard to read.

That man was issued a warning.

However, they said he gave inconsistent answers which led to a search of his car.

That is where police found $77,000 in cash.

According to court documents, the man claimed the cash was not his.

Police seized the money, without filing charges.

A judge decided there was no evidence of a crime being committed...so the county has to pay the money back.