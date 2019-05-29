Judge orders Putnam County to pay back nearly $80,000 seized in traffic stop saying there was no evidence of a crime

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An appeals court in Putnam County ordered the county to pay back almost $80,000.
In February of 2018, police pulled over a man, saying his temporary license plate was hard to read.
That man was issued a warning.
However, they said he gave inconsistent answers which led to a search of his car.
That is where police found $77,000 in cash.
According to court documents, the man claimed the cash was not his.
Police seized the money, without filing charges.
A judge decided there was no evidence of a crime being committed...so the county has to pay the money back.
