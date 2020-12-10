Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has made a decision in a contested Vigo County election race.

On Thursday, a judge decided that Josie Swalls-Thompson will assume the position of Vigo County Treasurer.

Swalls-Thompson defeated incumbent Nancy Allsup in the November election. Allsup challenged whether Swalls-Thompson was a Vigo County resident.

Allsup claims Swalls-Thompson was a resident of Florida at the time of the election. Swalls-Thompson contends she married a Terre Haute man and relocated here in 2017.