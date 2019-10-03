Clear

Judge hearing suit over Indiana’s religious objections law

Conservative religious groups are arguing their constitutional rights were violated by limits that were placed on Indiana’s contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Conservative religious groups are arguing their constitutional rights were violated by limits that were placed on Indiana’s contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

An attorney for the Indiana Family Institute and two other groups told a Hamilton County judge on Thursday that they were subject to “grotesque stripping” of their religious rights by changes the 2015 law after a national uproar over whether it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians.

Their lawsuit also challenges local civil rights ordinances in Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington and Columbus that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Lawyers for the state and the cities argue the groups have faced no enforcement action over their activities or hiring.

