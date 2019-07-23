Clear
Judge has declared a mistrial in Jason Cunningham burglary, residential entry, and theft case

A judge has declared for a Terre Haute man accused o breaking into a home earlier this year.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has declared for a Terre Haute man accused o breaking into a home earlier this year.

Jason Cunningham was in court on charges of burglary, residential entry, and theft.

LINK | 'WHAT THE MAN DID IS REALLY AFFECTING MY FAMILY' A LOCAL FAMILY SPEAKS OUT AFTER A MAN INVADES THEIR HOME

On Tuesday afternoon, the jury heard from witnesses in the case.

During the alleged break-in, the homeowner told police Cunningham spoke with a five-year-old inside the house.

The child ran upstairs and got help.

