Judge has declared a mistrial in Jason Cunningham burglary, residential entry, and theft case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has declared for a Terre Haute man accused o breaking into a home earlier this year.
Jason Cunningham was in court on charges of burglary, residential entry, and theft.
LINK | 'WHAT THE MAN DID IS REALLY AFFECTING MY FAMILY' A LOCAL FAMILY SPEAKS OUT AFTER A MAN INVADES THEIR HOME
On Tuesday afternoon, the jury heard from witnesses in the case.
During the alleged break-in, the homeowner told police Cunningham spoke with a five-year-old inside the house.
The child ran upstairs and got help.
