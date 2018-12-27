Clear

Judge hands down court-ordered deadline on choosing new jail location

The Terre Haute City County recently put a halt on the county's previous plans to put the jail on the old International Paper property.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders have a new court-ordered deadline in the Vigo County Jail lawsuit.

A judge wants an update on where they plan to put the new jail before January 14th of 2019.

City council members denied the rezoning request.

Community commissioners told us they hope to have an agreement for a new site in a couple of weeks.

One of those sites could potentially be the old golf course behind the Honey Creek Mall.

