Two stays of execution in place for Wesley Ira Purkey ahead of his scheduled Wednesday execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wesley Ira Purkey is scheduled to be executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute on Wednesday. However, just in Daniel Lee's case, there's a back and forth legal battle that may put it on hold.

There are at least two stays of execution currently in place.

The first one involves Purkey claiming he received ineffective counsel at his trial. The Court of Appeals wants to hear more on this case. On Monday, the court said its stay would expire on August 24.

The second stay involves Purkey's mental capacity. His lawyers say he is not mentally fit. He also suffers from dementia and does not fully understand why he's being put to death.

His execution is scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons executed Daniel Lewis Lee. This was the first federal execution in around 17-years. News 10's Heather Good was a media witness for the execution. See her description here.

WHAT DID WESLEY PURKEY DO PURKEY DO?

On January 22, 1998, Wesley Purkey violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, and then dismembered, burned, and dumped the young girl’s body in a septic pond. He also was convicted in state court for using a claw hammer to bludgeon to death an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio and walked with a cane. On November 5, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child’s death, and he was sentenced to death.

