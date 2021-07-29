Judge grants request to push back hearing for man accused of killing Terre Haute police detective, here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the case against the man accused of killing a Terre Haute police detective.

Earlier this month, Shane Meehan was accused of shooting and killing Detective Greg Ferency outside of the Terre Haute FBI field office.

A judge granted a request filed by Meehan's lawyers. That request was to move his hearing from August 4 to August 13.

This would allow Meehan more time to recover from his injuries. It would also allow his lawyers to be present at his hearing.

Federal prosecutor did not object to this request.

Officials say Meehan was shot as either Ferency or FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren returned fire. Meehan drove himself to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he was placed in custody.