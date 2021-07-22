Judge grants extra time for preparation in Shane Meehan case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge has granted more time for government attorneys and Shane Meehan's defense counsel to prepare their respective cases in the deadly shooting of Terre Haute Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

Meehan is charged with the murder of a federal agent. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Shane Meehan during a previous interview, while he was running for Terre Haute Mayor (WTHI File) Shane Meehan during a previous interview, while he was running for Terre Haute Mayor (WTHI File)

Attorneys for both sides filed a Joint Motion to Extend Time to File Indictment. They asked for a 60-day extension for returning an indictment or filing criminal offense charging information, which was approved on Tuesday. The attorneys now have until October 5, instead of August 6 to move forward in the case.

The attorneys outlined several factors in their joint motion, noting the following;

the time available for preparation,

the likelihood of prejudice from the denial of the continuance,

the degree of complexity of the case,

the likelihood that the continuance will satisfy the needs of filers,

that failure to grant the continuance would result in a miscarriage of justice,

and that the case is so unusual or complex that failure to grant a continuance would deny the parties reasonable time to prepare.

The court said the request was warranted since the parties have had only a brief amount of time for the preparation of a sensitive and complex case. The judge further ordered that the delay will be excluded from the Speedy Trial Act figuration.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | What happened the day Detective Greg Ferency was killed

On Friday, the court should see the next status update from Meehan's defense counsel, which should note Meehan's condition and ability to appear for court proceedings. The court has ordered weekly updates at the close of business on Fridays with that information.

In the last update, the attorneys noted Meehan was in pain and had trouble breathing. They also reported that Meehan seemed to have trouble remembering their previous meeting and that he had been shot, causing his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

Investigators say Meehan drove himself to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after being shot outside of the FBI agency office in Terre Haute. Court documents allege Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail at the building. When Ferency exited the building, investigators say Meehan fired at him. Ferency and a responding FBI Agent returned fire at Meehan.

Meehan has been moved from the hospital to an undisclosed jail, according to the last status report.