Judge grants change of venue request in contested Vigo County treasurer race

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The case involving a newly elected official Vigo County treasurer will be changing venues.
Josie Swalls-Thompson is the Republican candidate who recently won Vigo County's election for treasurer. However, her Democratic opponent Nancy Allsup is challenging whether Swalls-Thompson is a Vigo County resident.
Written response from Swalls-Thompson
"It is with great disappointment that after winning the election and the people's voices were heard loud and clear, that I'm being challenged on my residency.
It is concerning, but not surprising in this era of hateful politics, that we must turn to the courts to defend the will of the people. Local offices have seemingly become entitlements for a select few, and elections and the people's voices no longer matter.
Anyone that knows me knows that I have worked and resided in Terre haute since 1976. My husband and I
were married in 2017 and reside at the same address in Terre haute.
The courts should ponder carefully the obvious and blatant attempt to alter an
election's results. This delay is costly and should be paid by those that have made these untimely frivolous claims.
I plan to strongly defend my election and clear up any confusion over a Florida property I purchased in 2013 prior to my marriage.
I appreciate all the support I have received prior to and since my election and very much look forward to taking office on Jan. 1, 2021."
She owns property in Florida. Swalls-Thompson says she has claimed a homestead exemption on that property since 2013.
Judge Mike Rader was set to preside over the case, but on Tuesday, he granted a change of venue request to Swalls-Thompson.
Now, she and Allsup have seven days to decide on a special judge for the case. If they can't, the court will reassign it.