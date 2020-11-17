Judge grants change of venue request in contested Vigo County treasurer race

Written response from Swalls-Thompson

"It is with great disappointment that after winning the election and the people's voices were heard loud and clear, that I'm being challenged on my residency.

It is concerning, but not surprising in this era of hateful politics, that we must turn to the courts to defend the will of the people. Local offices have seemingly become entitlements for a select few, and elections and the people's voices no longer matter.

Anyone that knows me knows that I have worked and resided in Terre haute since 1976. My husband and I

were married in 2017 and reside at the same address in Terre haute.

The courts should ponder carefully the obvious and blatant attempt to alter an

election's results. This delay is costly and should be paid by those that have made these untimely frivolous claims.

I plan to strongly defend my election and clear up any confusion over a Florida property I purchased in 2013 prior to my marriage.

I appreciate all the support I have received prior to and since my election and very much look forward to taking office on Jan. 1, 2021."