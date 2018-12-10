Judge gives Vigo County more time to file response

A judge gives Vigo County more time to make a filing in the jail lawsuit case. Monday was the deadline for the county to respond to a motion filed by the plaintiffs.

They're asking the judge to make Vigo County pay for all attorney fees in this case. Vigo County asked for additional time to respond to this request. judge Jane Magnus-Stinson set that deadline for the 17th which is also the day she wants the county to update her on the county's rezoning request for the International Paper property.

County commissioners want to build the next jail there and city council members have publicly said they'll decide on that at Thursday night's meeting.