Judge drops charges against former tow company owner after he met the terms of his agreement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has dismissed the case against a former tow company owner after he met the terms of an agreement.
Robert Durr was facing 90 charges - ranging from corrupt business influence, auto theft, and perjury.
In 2019, he entered a pre-trial diversion agreement.
Under it, Durr had to pay back his victims, keep a job, and not commit any crimes. The court said it would drop the charges of Durr met those conditions.
He once owned Durr's towing.
Police said Durr sold nine vehicles that were not released from his impound yard.
