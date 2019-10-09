Clear

Judge dismisses hunting related case

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PUTMAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Wednesday, a judge in Putnam County dismissed a case involving alleged hunting violations.

The Department of Natural Resources said conservation officers investigated David McCollough.

Officers said McCollough killed a trophy buck without a valid license.

Tuesday the state filed to dismiss without prejudice in exchange for the dismissal, McCollough has to turn over the deer antlers to the DNR.

