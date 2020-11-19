Judge delays execution of the first woman scheduled to federally be put to death in nearly 70 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are two more federal executions set this year, in December. On Thursday afternoon, a judge delayed one of them.

Lisa Montgomery was scheduled to be executed on December 8. She'd be the woman to be federally executed in nearly 70 years.

A judge said her execution can not move forward until December 31.

This will give her lawyers time to recover from COVID-19 and prepare her clemency application.

Here's what the Department of Justice says Montgomery did:

"Lisa Montgomery fatally strangled a pregnant woman, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cut open her body, and kidnapped her baby. In December 2004, as part of a premeditated murder-kidnap scheme, Montgomery drove from her home in Kansas to Stinnett’s home in Missouri, purportedly to purchase a puppy. Once inside the residence, Montgomery attacked and strangled Stinnett—who was eight months pregnant—until the victim lost consciousness. Using a kitchen knife, Montgomery then cut into Stinnett’s abdomen, causing her to regain consciousness. A struggle ensued, and Montgomery strangled Stinnett to death. Montgomery then removed the baby from Stinnett’s body, took the baby with her, and attempted to pass it off as her own. Montgomery subsequently confessed to murdering Stinnett and abducting her child. In October 2007, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Montgomery guilty of federal kidnapping resulting in death, and unanimously recommended a death sentence, which the court imposed. Her conviction and sentence were affirmed on appeal, and her request for collateral relief was rejected by every court that considered it. Montgomery is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on December 8, 2020, at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana."