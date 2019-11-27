INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative religious groups have failed to convince an Indiana judge they faced any harm from limits placed on the state’s contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
The Hamilton County judge agreed with arguments the state and four cities made in blocking a lawsuit challenging changes made to the 2015 law after a national uproar over whether it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians. The judge’s ruling filed Friday doesn’t address the groups’ claims, including that the changes could force them to hire same-sex marriage supporters.
An attorney for the religious groups didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.
Their lawsuit also challenged local civil rights ordinances in Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington and Columbus that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Related Content
- Judge blocks challenge to Indiana’s religious objections law
- Judge hearing suit over Indiana’s religious objections law
- Judge strikes down new Trump rule on religious objections
- Indiana Senate OKs expanded religious objection to abortion
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law
- Judge permanently bars Indiana from blocking Syrian refugees
- Abortion reporting rule in Indiana temporarily blocked by federal judge
- US judge blocks Indiana 2nd trimester abortion procedure ban
- Court affirms order blocking Indiana ultrasound abortion law
- Judge blocks Missouri 8-week abortion ban