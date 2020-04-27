Judge blocks Illinois stay-at-home order extension, Pritzker plans appeal

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A judge in Clay County, Illinois has blocked the new modified extension for the Illinois stay-at-home order, according to our CBS affiliate in the state.
Governor JB Pritzker says the state's Attorney General's Office will appeal the ruling.
Representative Darren Bailey filed the lawsuit last week, arguing the governor overstepped his authority.
Bailey says the governor is violating the civil rights of the residents by extending the stay-at-home order for an additional 30 days.
Bailey represents part of News 10's Illinois viewing area.
The order, which has modifications, is set to start on Friday.
LINK | ILLINOIS GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER TO EXTEND STAY AT HOME ORDER THROUGH MAY 30 - WITH SOME MODIFICATIONS
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information in the days ahead.
