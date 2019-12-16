Clear
Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

Danny Tanoos's mugshot

Court documents show his attorneys intend to file a petition to transfer, asking the Indiana Supreme Court to accept the jurisdiction of the case.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We've learned new details in the case against Danny Tanoos. An Indiana judge granted his request for a continuance.

Tanoos' team asked for this on Friday. On Monday, the court approved the request.

Court documents show his attorneys intend to file a petition to transfer, asking the Indiana Supreme Court to accept the jurisdiction of the case. His next court appearance is set for March 18.

You may remember Tanoos is facing charges out of Marion County, Indiana.

Authorities say he accepted gifts in exchange for awarding contracts with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Tanoos was scheduled to appear in court on December 18.

