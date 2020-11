VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know which judge will preside over the election contest in the Vigo County treasurer's race.

Clay County Judge Robert Pell has been appointed.

Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson defeated Democrat Nancy Allsup in the November election.

Allsup is challenging whether Swalls-Thompson is a Vigo County resident.

Swalls-Thompson says she forgot to remove a homestead exemption on property she's owned in Florida since 2013.

She relocated to Vigo County in 2016.