Joint statement says disagreements led to VCSC and former Chief Financial Officer Bruce Perry's split

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a joint statement, the Vigo County School Corporation and its former chief financial officer, Bruce Perry, cite disagreements leading to his departure from the corporation.

In early January, News 10 first told you Perry was no longer in the position.

News 10 received written statements from both Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Robert Haworth and Perry.

Haworth's statement said, “The VCSC thanks Bruce for his service to the school corporation. While we disagreed on how to move the school corporation forward, we wish Bruce the best on his future opportunities.”

Perry said, “I felt that we did some good while I served as CFO. Often, there comes a time when professionals disagree. I thank VCSC for my time here and I wish all of my VCSC colleagues, educators, students, and parents the very best.”

It is not immediately clear what those disagreements were. We reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation for the information, but they declined to comment further.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.