Joink celebrates new home with open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local internet provider has a new home in Terre Haute.

Joink opened a new operations facility on Friday.

They celebrated by holding an open house for the public.

The community was invited.

The new building brings all of Joink's Terre Haute operations under one roof.

Company leadership said they are thrilled for the open concept.

"We are only as good as our people, and we have a world class team. But they needed a space where we could collaborate, where they could work together, have comradery, and this space provides that," Joink's President and CEO Josh Zurner said.

This company is still growing and is in the process of finishing construction to bring connectivity from Clay City to Brazil.