Launch Terre Haute and the Chamber team up to help the community

Two Terre Haute organizations are joining together to help the community grow. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Launch Terre Haute are partnering up in hopes to have more people be able to access their facilities.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Two Terre Haute organizations are joining together to help the community grow. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Launch Terre Haute are partnering up in hopes to have more people be able to access their facilities. 

Both organizations work with small businesses in Terre Haute as well as entrepreneurs. 

Terre Haute Launch started a few years ago with hopes of providing the necessary tools in order to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow.

Today we spoke with the President of the Chamber of Commerce here in Terre Haute. Kristin Craig said this merge will benefit everyone in Terre Haute.

She says, "So by being able to consolidate our resources, and having that great staff team that can you know really be able to answer business questions as quickly as possible and support entrepreneurs in the best way possible as well."

Small businesses and entrepreneurs aren't the only ones who can access the facilities at Launch Terre Haute. 

Craig says people who are working from home during Covid-19 and having a hard time doing so, can also use the offices. 

She says people are working from home now more than ever. If you are having trouble working from home Launch Terre Haute can provide you with a clean safe work environment.

If you want to join you can check out what all Launch has to offer by going to their website

