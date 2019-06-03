Clear

Johnsonville recalls 95,000 pounds of sausage over contamination fears

Johnsonville is recalling roughly 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages that may contain a foreign ingredient – hard green plastic.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 9:52 AM
Posted By: USDA

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville is recalling roughly 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages that may contain a foreign ingredient – hard green plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday, May 31.

The meat products under recall were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The 14-ounce vacuum packages have a “best by” date of 06/09/2019, and “EST.34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company announced the recall after a customer complained of the plastic. The Wisconsin company says there hasn’t been any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions.

In January, Johnsonville recalled over 48,000 pounds of pork products that may have contained black rubber.

Customers who may have purchased the tainted sausages are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. For more information, see the USDA website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunshine Monday, but rain and storms ahead...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Johnsonville recalls 95,000 pounds of sausage over contamination fears

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

32nd Clay City Pottery Festival Clay City Lions Club June 7th & 8th

Image

Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Image

Rex vs. Catfish

Image

Firefighters help plant garden after patient falls

Image

Breast cancer group paints ribbon on National Cancer Survivors Day

Image

Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games start soon

Image

Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Image

Illinois lawmakers finish spring session

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues