Clear

Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder due to asbestos concerns

Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that it's initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of its popular Johnson's Baby Powder due to low levels of asbestos contamination.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that it's initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of its popular Johnson's Baby Powder due to low levels of asbestos contamination.

The recall, which is limited to one lot of baby powder bottles produced and shipped in the United States last year, comes in response to a US Food and Drug Administration test that found levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a bottle purchased online, according to the company.

People with a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder from lot #22318RB, which includes 33,000 bottles, are advised to discontinue using the product and can contact the company for a refund.

The company noted that the levels found were no greater than 0.00002%, and that at this early stage of its investigation into the matter, it cannot confirm whether cross-contamination occurred, whether the sample came from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the tested product is authentic.

Johnson & Johnson "has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results," the company said in its announcement.

The company "has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA's own testing on prior occasions--and as recently as last month--found no asbestos. Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos."

Talc is an ingredient used in many cosmetic products, such as baby powder and blush. The FDA has been conducting ongoing research into the potential contamination of talc with asbestos.

For instance, in March the agency announced tests found asbestos contamination in certain cosmetic products sold by Claire's and Justice retailers.

"Both talc and asbestos are naturally occurring minerals that may be found in close proximity in the earth. Unlike talc, however, asbestos is a known carcinogen. There is the potential for contamination of talc with asbestos and therefore, it is important to select talc mining sites carefully and take steps to test the ore sufficiently," according to the FDA.

Johnson & Johnson said in its Friday announced that the "company is acting out of an abundance of caution."

The company has faced allegations of asbestos contamination in its talcum powder.

A Reuters report published last year said that the company was aware for decades of asbestos in its baby powder but did not disclose that information.

Lawsuits have been filed against the company in the United States alleging that asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer. Some of those cases carried verdicts against Johnson & Johnson with multimillion dollar awards to plaintiffs.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving back to foster children one hygiene product at a time

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Police take part in Tip a Cop event

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hawthorn Woods burglary suspects

Image

Major milestone reached in Rose-Hulman construction project

Image

Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

Image

Parke Heritage Volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season