John Shimkus’ challenger admits he has no chance of winning

A southern Illinois Democrat says he will challenge Republican Congressman John Shimkus next fall and in the same breath concedes he has no chance of winning.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois Democrat says he will challenge Republican Congressman John Shimkus next fall and in the same breath concedes he has no chance of winning.

John W. Hursey Jr. of Collinsville has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run in the 15th Congressional District race as a Democrat. The district runs from Collinsville in the west to the Indiana state line in the east.

The 38-year-old Hursey says he has been involved in politics for much of his life, volunteering for various organizations, including Barack Obama’s campaign. However this is his first time running for office.

Hursey says he recognizes his campaign will be a long shot, saying he doesn’t have a chance of winning because of time and money disadvantages.

The 61-year-old Shimkus has served in the House since 1997. He received 71 percent of the vote last year.

