TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One man made his presence tonight in Vigo County.
You might recognize his name from the latest presidential elections.
That man is John Pence, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump.
He is also the nephew to Vice President Mike Pence and son of Congressman Greg Pence.
He spoke to citizens of Terre Haute Tuesday evening with one goal in mind.
That goal is to promote Trump's campaign for 2020 and share Trump's accomplishments in his presidential role thus far.
"The main this is I want people to get involved. I want people to work towards a winning message in 2020 to help President Trump and Vice President Pence get re-elected," said Pence.
Pence says it's important to send this message to people in the area not only to help with the campaign but also because he's a Hoosier by heart and would love to see the community become involved with Trump's movement.
Related Content
- John Pence makes his way to Vigo County
- Vigo County Parks Department Making Syrup At Prairie Creek Park
- Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Vigo County under Travel Advisory
- 100+ Women Who Care of Clay County making big impact in Vigo County
- Pence rips Democrats on immigration, defends ICE
- Mike Pence's plan to outlast Trump
- Voter suppression? One group says Vigo County officials making it harder to vote