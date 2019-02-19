John Pence makes his way to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One man made his presence tonight in Vigo County.

You might recognize his name from the latest presidential elections.

That man is John Pence, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

He is also the nephew to Vice President Mike Pence and son of Congressman Greg Pence.

He spoke to citizens of Terre Haute Tuesday evening with one goal in mind.

That goal is to promote Trump's campaign for 2020 and share Trump's accomplishments in his presidential role thus far.

"The main this is I want people to get involved. I want people to work towards a winning message in 2020 to help President Trump and Vice President Pence get re-elected," said Pence.

Pence says it's important to send this message to people in the area not only to help with the campaign but also because he's a Hoosier by heart and would love to see the community become involved with Trump's movement.