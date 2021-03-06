Joe Etling re-elected as democratic chair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attorney Joe Etling will remain the face of the Vigo county democratic party.

Etling was re-elected chair during a caucus Saturday.

City councilwoman and attorney Martha Crossen challenged Etling for the seat.

Etling won with a 116-votes to Crossen's 58.

Etling has served as chair for more than two decades.

Also at the caucus Kim Worland was elected vice-chair, John Wright was elected treasurer, and Michelle Edwards secretary.

174-people voted which is a hundred percent of those eligible.