Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police on the scene of a barricade situation in Clay County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than last year at this time before the coronavirus struck. Employers continue to cut jobs as rising infections keep many people at home and state and local governments re-impose tighter restrictions on businesses and public activities.

Jobless claims were running around 225,000 per week before the pandemic struck with force last March when weekly jobless claims surged to 6.9 million and sent U.S. economy into a deep recession.

The total number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits fell by 103,000 to 5.2 million for the week ending Dec. 19. That’s still far greater than the 1.7 million a year ago when the unemployment rate was hovering around a half-century low of 3.9%.

Unemployment claims peaked in May at 25.9 million.

The four-week average for claims which smooths out weekly variations rose last week to 836,750, an increase of 17,750 from the previous week.

Economists believe that the holidays, in addition to broad confusion over the status of a COVID-19 relief package, suppressed applications for benefits last week, so the numbers may be worse than they appear.

Congress finally passed a $900 billion relief bill that would boost benefit payments and extend two unemployment assistance programs tied to job losses from the pandemic. However, President Donald Trump called the measure a “disgrace” and refused to sign off until Sunday, a one-week delay that means many Americans in desperate need will have to wait longer for help.

Trump has continued to pressure Congress, through tweets, to boost the stimulus payments to individuals from the $600 in the bill to $2,000. The Democratic-controlled House quickly passed legislation to meet Trump’s demand, but the Republican-led Senate checked that effort.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the measure and said Wednesday that the proposal to boost payments to $2,000 has “no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.”

Meanwhile, the government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000.

Some Americans should begin seeing the stimulus payments this week. The payments are being automatically distributed with no action required for people who qualify.

Analysts believe the $900 billion package as it now stands will give the economy a boost, but only as long there are no major problems with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it planned to have 20 million doses of the vaccine distributed by the end of the year, but according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control, just over 11.4 million doses have been distributed and only 2.1 million people have received their first dose.

Trump deflected criticism about the pace of the vaccine program, saying that it’s “up to the States to distribute the vaccines.”

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and an expert on unemployment benefits, said, “With fears of a new, more contagious strain of the virus spreading, the labor market badly needs a swifter implementation of the vaccine program in order to safely re-open the economy in 2021.”

Most economists had expected the U.S. economy to rebound at some point next year, but that depends on the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

“While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then and we expect (jobless) claims to remain elevated,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Thursday’s jobless claims report showed that the two special unemployment assistance programs that have been renewed through mid-March by the new $900 billion virus relief package remained at elevated levels.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for the self-employed and others not normally eligible for jobless aid, saw a drop of 811,465 to 8.5 million for the week ending Dec. 12. The other special Pandemic Emergency assistance program, which provides up to 13 weeks of additional payments for individuals who have exhausted their regular state benefits, saw a drop of 20,377 to 4.8 million.

The new COVID-19 relief bill extends both programs, which had expired last week, until mid-March.

The total for all unemployment assistance programs was 19.6 million for the week ending Dec. 12, down 799,841 from the previous week. Analysts said that this drop represented some people who were able to find work but a larger number who have exhausted their benefits.

“While the job prospects for 2021 are brighter, it will take the first half of the year for that momentum to build,” said Greg McBride, chief financial economist at Bankrate. “Elevated unemployment will be with us long after the virus is vanquished.”

The government will report next week on the unemployment picture for December. Economists for JPMorgan expect the jobless rate in December to stay at 6.7%, where it had dipped in November, but for employers to shed 25,000 jobs. That would mark the first setback in monthly job growth since the economy started climbing out of the virus-triggered recession last spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Freezing rain possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Historic building becomes affordable housing

Image

After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr-Reeve B;ackhawk Christian

Image

Parke Heritage Northview

Image

Linton Kouts

Image

Brody Whitaker

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

Image

Greencastle Bloomington South

Image

Marshall long-term-care residents receive vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 955380

Reported Deaths: 17811
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3909278246
DuPage612711024
Will51794773
Lake47939812
Kane41232601
Winnebago23840370
Madison20827384
McHenry18949217
St. Clair18859348
Champaign1370687
Sangamon13160193
Peoria12999201
McLean11500108
Rock Island10938254
Kankakee10623156
Tazewell10269192
Kendall837673
LaSalle8292230
Macon7912169
DeKalb657777
Adams637280
Vermilion635288
Williamson5234106
Boone502770
Whiteside4790158
Clinton442080
Coles427270
Ogle406164
Knox4014121
Effingham382456
Grundy382145
Henry367461
Jackson361058
Marion3525103
Franklin330755
Randolph329144
Macoupin323679
Stephenson321560
Livingston311858
Monroe309459
Morgan299481
Jefferson289980
Bureau278970
Woodford275956
Lee269464
Logan267949
Fayette264549
Christian256763
Fulton232230
Iroquois229349
Perry212152
Montgomery211524
McDonough197146
Jersey196540
Lawrence193527
Douglas183628
Shelby178133
Saline174840
Union166331
Cass156629
Crawford156229
Bond154116
Warren148036
Jo Daviess138224
Pike136239
Edgar133740
Carroll132631
Wayne131941
Hancock130330
Richland128934
Moultrie125027
Ford122143
Washington120323
Clark120124
Clay119135
Greene110941
White110826
Mercer105723
Wabash103712
Piatt10308
Mason101037
Johnson96815
Cumberland92424
De Witt90025
Jasper88714
Massac88428
Menard7218
Hamilton58910
Marshall5719
Pulaski5503
Schuyler54214
Brown45011
Stark44120
Henderson39410
Edwards3826
Calhoun3784
Alexander3397
Scott3251
Gallatin3214
Putnam3190
Hardin2117
Pope1881
Unassigned1720
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 505017

Reported Deaths: 8160
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion697961127
Lake39467602
Allen27775482
St. Joseph24033341
Hamilton23545272
Elkhart22523313
Vanderburgh15234198
Tippecanoe1479383
Porter12690140
Johnson11914235
Hendricks11233206
Vigo9187146
Madison8844171
Clark8241112
Monroe793893
Delaware7537122
LaPorte7415135
Kosciusko678069
Howard6550119
Bartholomew539484
Warrick516987
Wayne5162141
Hancock504983
Floyd502794
Grant488595
Dubois452447
Marshall445077
Boone437259
Morgan421077
Cass417141
Henry416553
Noble397954
Dearborn377240
Jackson370843
Shelby333872
Lawrence323863
Clinton315834
Gibson297254
DeKalb294256
Knox285938
Montgomery279547
Miami268230
Harrison259735
Steuben259524
Adams259433
Wabash259443
Whitley245220
Jasper244029
Ripley243540
Huntington240743
Putnam240439
White229428
Daviess225467
Fayette217242
Jefferson212232
Decatur207773
LaGrange201854
Greene190756
Wells190745
Scott188735
Posey185926
Clay185230
Randolph181635
Jennings167930
Sullivan163125
Starke154940
Fountain149823
Jay149320
Spencer146814
Washington141916
Fulton137825
Carroll130914
Owen129330
Vermillion121229
Orange120131
Franklin119928
Rush117013
Perry116821
Parke11587
Tipton104529
Pike91025
Blackford87422
Pulaski83332
Newton82018
Benton7379
Brown7288
Crawford5827
Martin57311
Warren5207
Switzerland4935
Union4882
Ohio3907
Unassigned0348