Job hunting during the pandemic, ways to stay positive during your search

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Millions of Americans are trying to recover after losing their jobs to COVID-19.

No matter how discouraging it can be, experts say don't be so quick to give up.

News 10 spoke with LT Ladino Bryson, an employment therapist, on ways to stay motivated during your job search.

Bryson tells us to be realistic with your expectations. The job world is changing with the obstacles in place, it's important to realize you may not be in the same market as your previous job.

Create a schedule. It's easy to fall into bad habits like oversleeping, during the downtime. Stay consistent with a schedule so that you can be motivated both physically and mentally.

Stay connected and be active on social media. Bryson says employers could be checking out your online profile without you knowing.

"Be consistent across our social media because recruiters and hiring managers do check your digital imprint. They want to know who you are outside of the company to see if you're a good fit within the company," said Bryson.

Reach out to those in the same job field or even get on a Zoom call that's able to stimulate your mind and keep you connected with the work world.

Most importantly, be patient. We are learning to adapt to this new normal and so are your future employers.

"It can now take at least a month to go through a process for a really good job. So the best way to manage your expectation I say is to get connected with people and make sure that everything you have is to present is buttoned up."

There are resources within the Wabash Valley that are here to help you find a job. For more information, click here.

Bryson is also the CEO of vCandidates.com, a website dedicated to helping you find a job. To learn more, click here.