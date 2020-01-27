Clear

Jim Dotson takes over as Southwest School Corporation's new police chief

The Southwest School Corporation in Sullivan is working to provide consistent safety. School officials created a police department and appointed a chief.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-- When you picture retirement, you might think of relaxation. That picture looks a little different for former Indiana State Police trooper Jim Dotson.

"Officially retired January the 9th couple days off and then started in with both feet January the 13th," said Dotson. 

Now, he wears a new badge. Dotson is now the chief for the Southwest School Corporation's new police department. He said he just couldn't stay away. 

"It's about being a teacher it's about being a counselor it's about a child is having a bad day it doesn't make a difference of what school they're in they can feel free and come and talk to me," said Dotson. 

LINK | A SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION JUST HIRED A POLICE CHIEF FOR ITS NEW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dotson is in charge of every school in the corporation. That's two middle schools, the elementary school and the high school.

"Between passing periods I'm walking around in the commons area greeting the students. It's like another promotion," said Dotson. 

The school has had part-time officers through a security service. Superintendent of the school corporation Chris Stitzle said this change gives everyone a sense of safety.

"To have chief Dotson here on a daily basis will give us some consistency it is important to the community it's important to the students," said Stitzle. 

LINK | CARLISLE JR. HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATING STUDENTS ABOUT CONSEQUENCES OF VAPING

Chief Dotson said he still has many names to remember. He's looking forward to having an impact on so many lives.

"If I can be there and be that role model that mentor then I've done my job it's been successful at that point," said Dotson. 

They're looking to add more officers giving them one in each school. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Persistent Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-27

Image

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Image

GT Pie Community Day supports Gibault Children's Services

Image

Ivy Tech announces new scholarship focused on leadership development

Image

Barr-Reeve expands STEM programming

Image

Vigo County Criminal Justice meeting

Image

Monday early forecast

Image

The local branch of the League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

Image

Jim Dotson takes over as Southwest School Corporation's new police chief

Image

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 29

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans