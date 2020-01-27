Jim Dotson takes over as Southwest School Corporation's new police chief

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-- When you picture retirement, you might think of relaxation. That picture looks a little different for former Indiana State Police trooper Jim Dotson.

"Officially retired January the 9th couple days off and then started in with both feet January the 13th," said Dotson.

Now, he wears a new badge. Dotson is now the chief for the Southwest School Corporation's new police department. He said he just couldn't stay away.

"It's about being a teacher it's about being a counselor it's about a child is having a bad day it doesn't make a difference of what school they're in they can feel free and come and talk to me," said Dotson.

LINK | A SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION JUST HIRED A POLICE CHIEF FOR ITS NEW POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dotson is in charge of every school in the corporation. That's two middle schools, the elementary school and the high school.

"Between passing periods I'm walking around in the commons area greeting the students. It's like another promotion," said Dotson.

The school has had part-time officers through a security service. Superintendent of the school corporation Chris Stitzle said this change gives everyone a sense of safety.

"To have chief Dotson here on a daily basis will give us some consistency it is important to the community it's important to the students," said Stitzle.

LINK | CARLISLE JR. HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATING STUDENTS ABOUT CONSEQUENCES OF VAPING

Chief Dotson said he still has many names to remember. He's looking forward to having an impact on so many lives.

"If I can be there and be that role model that mentor then I've done my job it's been successful at that point," said Dotson.

They're looking to add more officers giving them one in each school.