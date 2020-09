TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A man accused of killing a Clay County, Indiana woman has been found guilty.

Jesse Mathews killed Virginia Dee Myrtle back in January of 2016.

The verdict came back Wednesday afternoon after about four hours of deliberations.

Police say Myrtle was found dead inside her Staunton home.

At the time authorities say Mathews was already serving a 5 year sentence on a 2016 burglary conviction."

A sentencing hearing is set for October 14th.