Clear

Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in salmonella outbreak

Jennie-O Turkey recalled ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.

The recall was the first — not counting pet food — tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

Jennie-O’s parent company, Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp., noted the recall was connected to one illness.

The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground Jennie-O turkey and were sold nationwide. The more than 91,000 pounds of turkey had use-by dates of early October and shouldn’t be in stores anymore, but could still be in freezers. Regulators say it should be thrown away.

Hormel said in a statement that government agencies have found the strain in the outbreak in 29 manufacturing plants from 19 companies.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have not named those plants or companies. The agency says it has to be able to tie a specific product to illnesses before it can prompt a recall. It notes salmonella is not considered an adulterant in raw poultry unless products can be clearly linked to illnesses.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the agency is reminding people that they should always properly handle and cook their turkeys to kill any possible salmonella. Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Pet food with raw turkey was linked to the outbreak previously. A Minnesota company earlier this year recalled pet food with the same strain of salmonella.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Image

Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

Image

Hamilton Center Turkey Give Away

Image

Business and Bagles

Image

Lt. Governor in Brazil for ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County Votes finalized

Image

Police investigate armed suspects at VU

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party