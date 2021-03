WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As the weather gets warmer, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies want you to be part of a special event.

May 15 is National Go Topless Jeep Day.

The local group celebrates by hosting Go Topless for PINK. It is a two-day fundraiser helping to raise money to fight breast cancer.

This is the fifth year for the event, and to date, the group has raised over $100,000.

To learn more about the event, or to register, click here.