Jeep Junkies makes $12,000 donation to THPD to honor fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department picked up a big donation on Wednesday - and it was all to help fallen heroes.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies presented the police department with a check. The organization raised $12,000 from the Terre Haute Police Department Memorial Fund Jeep Ride, the group held in October.

The money raised from the ride will be used to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency - along with other fallen officers.

If you would like to donate to the fund, you are encouraged to reach out to the Terre Haute Police Department.