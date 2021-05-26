Jeep Junkies event raises more than $72,000 for PINK of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group will be better able to help breast cancer patients and their families.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies presented a large check to PINK of Terre Haute on Wednesday.

The organization's annual ride raised more than $72,000. The money will help with education, treatment, and support.

Organizers say they are thankful for the community's support.

"The Jeep family rallied together. You know, the generosity of these people as individuals is just dumbfounding," Darren Brucken, the co-founder of PINK said.

Over 700 Jeep drivers participated in this year's ride. Next year's event is expected to be even larger.