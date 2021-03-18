"Jedi Talks" hopes to help small businesses in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - For the last year small town businesses have been getting help to stay afloat. Now one Jasper county organization is hoping to help by bringing those businesses together.

That group is the jasper county economic development incorporated, better known as Jedi. Much like Jedis from the movies, the organization is hoping to bring some good to the community.

Jasper County is a tight-knit community. Most everyone knows each other. Jedi is using that hometown mentality to start up "Jedi Talks."

Jedi Talks features a roughly 20-minute video with folks from the organization. Local business owners or leaders come on to discuss their experiences. But most importantly they pass along words of wisdom to the community.

Jedi talks are supplied on the Jedi website. The idea is to help those who are struggling. Jedi also hopes the talks will provide an even tighter business community.

Amber Volk with Jedi says, "We've just seen, especially in our community and surrounding communities, people come together. We can get a lot of our resources right here. We can support them. We don't want to see them go."

To watch Jed Talks: Click Here