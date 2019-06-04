Clear

Jasper man arrested after police said he raped a minor he met at a graduation party

Police say 26-year-old Dakota Browning met the underage victim at a graduation party.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Jasper, Indiana man is behind bars on rape and child molestation charges.

The alleged incident happened on May 26.

Police say 26-year-old Dakota Browning met the underage victim at a graduation party.

Browning allegedly left the party with the minor and went to a home in Loogootee.

According to police, while the victim was sleeping, Browning went into a bedroom and had sex with that person against their will.

Police said they were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Browning on charges of rape and child molesting.

On Tuesday, officers went to Browning's home in Jasper to make the arrest, when they said he would not comply with their commands.

That is when police used a K-9 to take Browning into custody.

He was taken to the hospital to treat the wounds from the K-9, and then to the Martin County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gage Bobe

Image

Storms and rain in the forecast

Image

Clay Dungan

Image

Sullivan partners with Ball State to identify the city's strengths and weaknesses

Image

Concerned community members come out to learn about the casino process

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Football

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Sheriff John Plasse receives high honors from Rotary Club

Image

Does a business owe you money? Here's how you can find out if you have unclaimed property

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle