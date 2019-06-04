Jasper man arrested after police said he raped a minor he met at a graduation party

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Jasper, Indiana man is behind bars on rape and child molestation charges.

The alleged incident happened on May 26.

Police say 26-year-old Dakota Browning met the underage victim at a graduation party.

Browning allegedly left the party with the minor and went to a home in Loogootee.

According to police, while the victim was sleeping, Browning went into a bedroom and had sex with that person against their will.

Police said they were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Browning on charges of rape and child molesting.

On Tuesday, officers went to Browning's home in Jasper to make the arrest, when they said he would not comply with their commands.

That is when police used a K-9 to take Browning into custody.

He was taken to the hospital to treat the wounds from the K-9, and then to the Martin County Jail.