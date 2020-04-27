Jasper County sets up way for folks to donate to health care workers

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -Jasper County Health officials are working day and night to help fight the spread of this virus.

To help those fighting COVID-19 county and city leaders are asking for your help. They're taking donations in the form of everything from gas cards to PPE. It's all in hopes of giving those on the front lines the best tools for the job.

Deborah Riddle with the Jasper County Health Department says, "The food, the donations to the newton care. Showing the community support has just been amazing. We live in an amazing community. I think a lot of people feel that way about their community during this time when people are in need you see it happen."

To donate e-mail COVID-19-donations@jccu1.org