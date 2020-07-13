Jasper County sees first legal hemp production

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two acres of land is now home to four different types of hemp. The farm located in southern Jasper County is run by Ami Smithenry and her brother-in-law Lucas Patridge.

Smithenry says she is trying four different types of plants to see what grows best in the region. She says unlike other fields in the area the hemp is treated more like a garden. This requires a hands-on approach to planting and harvesting.

Planting began in May. Now two months later some of the plants are already six feet high.

Unlike marijuana, these hemp plants only contain a trace amount of THC. Crops grown will be used for CBD. Smithenry says she is excited to see how this year's first run goes.

Smithenry explains, "There's other ways to grow. There's fiber you can do, textiles, they do flooring. There's so many things that can be done with this crop once it gets out there. We're on the ground level. We're new to this growing process. From here who knows? The skies the limit."

For more information on Illinois Hemp Farming contact Smithenry at sihf2020@yahoo.com