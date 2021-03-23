Jasper County school renovation and expansion project on April 6th ballot

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The district-wide project is divided up into two sections. Firstly the proposed project would take on where some Jasper County elementary students go to class.

Newton elementary principal Jessica Guzman explains, "At Newton elementary school we house first through sixth grade currently. With that, we have over 500 students in the building and we are strapped for space."

Under the proposed project first graders would attend school at the district's Early Childhood Center. They would be joined there by kindergarten and pre-k students who currently go to school in Sainte Marie.

Guzman says, "Our building would then house second through sixth grade and also free up some additional space in our building that could be utilized for services for students."

The second part of the project would cover the junior-senior high school. It would also provide more room for more services for students there.

Junior and senior high school principal Beth Probst says, "We're looking to increase the welding shop. That's much needed, that's something we could use today. We also want to create a clean lab. Bring back the cad program that we once had. And then the other piece is we want a construction lab. A place where we can teach plumbing, electric, wiring."

Renovations would also update the fine art areas and building a gym for the junior high.

The entire project looks to cost 15.7 million dollars. School leaders say the project would not result in a property tax increase.

Probst says, "This community and school district have always been what's doing best for kids and providing any opportunities that they can. And I think that we feel that this project carries on that tradition."

For more information on the project: Click Here