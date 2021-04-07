Jasper County school referendum fails to pass

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The referendum would have greenlit an estimated 15.7 million dollar school project. School renovations and expansions were among the proposed plans.

The referendum failed to pass. 726 people in Jasper County voted for the referendum. 1,040 voted against.

The district had hoped the project would address aging school buildings in jasper county. They also hoped to address an increase in the classroom population.

While the referendum failed, those problems are still there. Jasper County school superintendent Andrew Johnson plans to begin working with the community on other ideas to address concerns.

Johnson says, "Maybe we're in a situation where we need to communicate better. Maybe we need to find some way to get people to better understand the sheer issues that we are dealing with. Whatever that takes we're going to be willing to, as a board and administration and probably some committee folks, to rally around each other for the betterment of the students."