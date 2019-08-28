Jasper County looks into building new jail

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - While the main building was built in 1912, a portion of the cell blocks were constructed in the 1980's. However, that area of the jail is in some of the worst shape.
The structure has begun to settle over time. Nearly four decades later all that movement has caused a number of cracks and plumbing problems.
The county is responsible for the costly maintenance on the aging building. While plans are still in the works the county board has decided to replace the old jail with a new one at the same location.
Sheriff Brandon Francis says, "If it's done in phases it might not affect the office area as much. It's going to effect us, but it's a fairly, we don't have a large area here to work with. So it's going to be congested at the least during the building process."
