Jasper County leaders create group to stay better connected during COVID-19 pandemic

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Jasper County, Illinois leaders have formed a group to help stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group includes people from city leadership, law enforcement, and the healthcare field.
This includes five people from the Jasper County Health Department.
The goal is to keep communication flowing during the pandemic.
We spoke with Netwon Mayor Mark Bolander.
He told us the group has been vital in getting the correct information to the public.
"You can get on Facebook and you can see it everywhere - from one extreme to the other. You don't know what's true and what's not true. So having a group like this you find out pretty quick what is legit and what's not legit because someone has verified it already," Bolander said.
The group also includes the Jasper County Sheriff and the Newton Police Chief.
