Jasper County experience it's first day with no reported COVID-19 cases in the community

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The trend started on Monday. For three days straight there have been no new reported cases of COVID-19. There are also no current covid-19 cases in the county. That means no one is hospitalized or quarantined from the virus.

Deborah Riddle with the Jasper County Health Department says "We have maintained no cases all week so far. We're just going to knock on wood, keeping hoping that it continues this way."

Earlier this year, hundreds of folks lined up to get vaccinated on Thursday nights. About 30 percent of the community is vaccinated right now.

Riddle explains, "We've been seeing a steady decline. So when we get to the point of zero, which is what we've hoped for a very long time, it's very exciting."

Officials say the work isn't over just yet. The health department has been busy giving out vaccines to the community. But there is a new change that you will need to know before getting the vaccine. Starting Wednesday you'll have to call to make an appointment.

Riddle says, "There's such a plentiful amount of vaccine. It bothers me as a nurse to waste vaccine. But if two people or three people schedule for the day and they need to get the vaccine we will just have to waste the rest of the bottle."

To register for the vaccine in Jasper County, call the health department at 1-618-783-4436