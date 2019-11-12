Jasper County, Illinois Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Jasper County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

The crash was in the area of E St. HWY 33 & N 2100th St. According to a social media post from the agency, road conditions were poor due to weather during the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office said a sport utility vehicle, driven by Austin Brasfield, 24, collided with a semi-tractor trailer. Brasfield driving eastbound on Illinois State Highway 33 when he collided with the westbound semi, driven by Troy Jennings, 49.

Joy Gaddis, 34, was in Brasfield's vehicle. Gaddis and Brasfield went to a local hospital, where Gaddis later died from injuries received during the crash.

At the time of the post from the Sheriff's Office Brasfield's condition was unknown at this time. Jennings was not injured.