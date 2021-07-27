Jasper County Health Department looks to expand behavioral health with donated building

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - During 2020 the Jasper County Health Department was busy trying to fight COVID-19. That meant working on a virus that was relatively unknown. But taking on that fight also brought another need...a rise in behavioral health.

Deborah Riddle with the health department explains, "It was a need before. It has become more of a need after covid. So many people were shut-in. A lot of people were stressed over what was going on."

For Riddle and her staff at the health department, fighting one pandemic was plenty of work. But handling an increase in behavioral health needs has been difficult. They can do the job well, but staff just don't have the space to do it.

Multiple counselors will use the same room. Which means their ability to serve is limited.

Riddle says, "We have to take turns seeing clients. So we have over 60 people on waiting lists for counseling services. So the space was just desperately needed."

That's where Sarah Bush Lincoln steps in. The health system recently opened a new clinic in Newton, leaving their old one vacant. That clinic will now house the health department's behavioral health operations.

Riddle explains, "Offer DUI, substance abuse, mental health, and mental illness counseling and so forth in that new building. It will give them a lot of new space. We'll be able to see more clients."

Giving Riddle and her staff more tools to tackle the county's health.